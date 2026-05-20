Severe heatwave hits Andhra Pradesh, temperatures to touch 47 degrees in coastal areas

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The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Tuesday, May 19, warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue across the state on Wednesday, May 20 with temperatures expected to remain extremely high in several districts.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 45.6 degrees Celsius at Piduguralla in Palnadu district. This was followed by 44.9 degrees Celsius at Gudur in Nellore district and 44.5 degrees Celsius at Kankipadu in Krishna district.

Officials said temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius in 233 mandals across 23 districts. Palnadu recorded the highest heat impact in 26 mandals, followed by Nellore with 25 mandals, Prakasam with 23, Markapuram with 20, Krishna with 18, Tirupati with 17, and Nandyal with 14.

The APSDMA said temperatures are likely to touch 45 to 47 degrees Celsius in several coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.