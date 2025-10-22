Senior TDP leader caught on camera allegedly attempting to assault minor

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Tatik Narayana Rao, was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Kakinada for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old schoolgirl. Tatik posed as her grandfather to persuade her to leave the school premises.

Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srihari Raju told the media that the accused Narayana Rao took the girl to a mango orchard where he allegedly tried to molest her.

The attempted assault was allegedly stopped when the orchard owner confronted Tatik while filming on his phone. Footage of this confrontation went viral after it was shared online by the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) student wing.

Based on the viral video, the child’s relatives lodged a police complaint and Narayana Rao was arrested.