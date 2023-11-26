SC to hear Andhra plea against bail granted to Chandrababu Naidu on Nov 28

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on November 28, a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging grant of regular bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma will hear the special leave petition filed by the state government on November 28.

Earlier on November 20, a bench of Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered that Naidu be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him.