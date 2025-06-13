SC grants bail to Sakshi journalist KSR in ‘Amaravati sex workers’ remark case

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 13, granted bail to Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao (KSR) following his arrest by the Andhra Pradesh police over derogatory remarks about women from the Amaravati region made by a panelist during a debate on Telugu news channel Sakshi TV. A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan passed the order in a writ petition filed by the journalist challenging his arrest and remand. Srinivas was arrested in Hyderabad on June 9 and remanded to judicial custody.

The court questioned the rationale behind arresting Srinivas for a comment he did not make. "Someone else is making the statement. How can this be?" Justice Manmohan asked.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, argued that Srinivas was “goading and abetting the man who was making that statement and laughing,”.