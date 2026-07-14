SC declines Telangana's plea asking for notice to be issued to Andhra over Banakacherla project

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The Supreme Court on Monday, July 13, declined Telangana's request to issue notices to the Andhra Pradesh government in its legal challenge against the proposed Banakacherla project.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pointed out procedural defects in Telangana's petition and directed that the matter be listed in accordance with the rules after the deficiencies are rectified.

Appearing for the Telangana government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the court to issue notices to the respondents and grant interim relief by restraining Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with the project. The bench, however, refused to pass any interim orders.

The court noted that Telangana had earlier approached it through a Special Leave Petition, which was not entertained. At that time, the state was granted the liberty to file a civil suit. It also observed that the present suit had been listed contrary to procedural rules and instructed the registry to relist the matter after the defects are cured.

The proposed Polavaram–Banakacherla link project has emerged as a major point of dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh plans to divert around 200 TMC of surplus Godavari floodwaters to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region, maintaining that the project will not affect Telangana's allocated share of river water.

Telangana, however, contends that the diversion could impact water availability for its existing and future irrigation and drinking water projects dependent on the Godavari River.