Russian national drowns at Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam

Sergei Akulenko, a 62-year-old Russian national, drowned at the Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 5.

According to the police, a group of 16 foreign nationals were taking a dip in the sea around 2 pm when two of them, both Russians, began drowning when they ventured into deep waters.

Port Marine Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Lifeguards brought them to the shore, but Sergei was found to be in a critical condition, according to reports. Rescue workers performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH).

New Port Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Authorities said that the foreign nationals ventured into the sea despite repeated warnings from Marine Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguards that the waters were unsafe for swimming due to strong currents and depth.