Russian national drowns at Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam

Two Russian nationals who began drowning in the deep waters at the Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam were brought to the shore by lifeguards but one of them, a 62-year-old, lost his life.
A high-angle photo shows a wave breaking on the shore of a beach, with foamy white water crashing over large, dark brown and reddish rocks in the foreground. The foreground also includes wet sand. Beyond the immediate wave, the Bay of Bengal stretches out under a hazy, pale blue sky. In the background, two large, green-covered hills dominate the scene, sloping down toward the sea and meeting the beach on the right side of the image. The sunlight is bright but diffuse.
TNM Staff
Sergei Akulenko, a 62-year-old Russian national, drowned at the Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 5. 

According to the police, a group of 16 foreign nationals were taking a dip in the sea around 2 pm when two of them, both Russians, began drowning when they ventured into deep waters.

Port Marine Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Lifeguards brought them to the shore, but Sergei was found to be in a critical condition, according to reports. Rescue workers performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH).

New Port Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Authorities said that the foreign nationals ventured into the sea despite repeated warnings from Marine Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguards that the waters were unsafe for swimming due to strong currents and depth.

