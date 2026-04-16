Row erupts over BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s comparison of Telangana formation to partition

A political row has broken out after Tejasvi Surya compared the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana to the partition of India and Pakistan, triggering sharp reactions from leaders across Telangana.

The remarks, made in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 16 during a discussion on delimitation, drew immediate criticism from the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and other parties, who described the comparison as insensitive and historically inaccurate. Several leaders said the statement undermined the decades-long movement that led to the creation of Telangana in 2014.

Tejasvi was opposing a “hybrid model” proposed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on delimitation and the expansion of Lok Sabha seats. Arguing that the proposal violated the principle of “one person, one vote, one value”, Tejasvi criticised the Congress for “politics of postponement.”

In the course of his remarks, he said the division of Andhra Pradesh by the Congress-led UPA government had been handled worse than the partition of India. “The Congress-led UPA government divided the undivided Andhra Pradesh into AP and Telangana. The partition of AP and Telangana was done in a worse fashion than the British did during the partition of India and Pakistan. This is the kind of legacy that they have,” he said.

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar termed the comments an “attack on the self-respect of Telangana people” and accused the BJP MP of distorting history. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he said Telangana was formed through a democratic and constitutional process and not through violence. He warned that such statements could deepen regional divisions and misrepresent the spirit of federalism.

Prabhakar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the expunction of the remarks from parliamentary records. In his letter, he described the comparison as “factually untenable” and “deeply insensitive” and called for an unconditional apology from Tejasvi. He also urged the Speaker to examine the matter under the rules governing parliamentary conduct and privilege and initiate appropriate action to uphold the dignity of the House.

The BRS also mounted a strong response, with its working president KT Rama Rao describing the remarks as “foolish and arrogant.” He said equating Telangana’s formation with partition disrespected the sacrifices of thousands who participated in the statehood movement. “Telangana was not granted as a favour but achieved through decades of democratic struggle,” he said, adding that repeated statements by BJP leaders reflected a dismissive attitude towards the state.

KTR also criticised Telangana MPs from both the BJP and Congress for not objecting to the remarks in Parliament and demanded that Tejasvi withdraw his comments and issue an unconditional apology. He warned that failure to do so would be seen as the official position of the BJP.

BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao and K Kavitha, echoed similar sentiments, calling the comparison factually incorrect and hurtful to the sentiments of people in the state. Harish Rao said Telangana’s formation followed a long constitutional process and reflected the aspirations of its people, while Kavitha accused Tejasvi of insulting those who had fought for statehood over several decades.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan went further, terming the remarks “unpardonable” and alleging that equating Telangana with Pakistan was an affront to the people of the state. He demanded strict action, including suspension from the Lok Sabha and the registration of a case.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Reddy also criticised the statement, calling it reflective of the BJP’s stance on Telangana and questioning the silence of BJP representatives from the state.