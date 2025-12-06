Rights groups slam Andhra govt for refusing to disclose details of Google data centre MoU

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Civil rights groups have expressed concern over the Andhra Pradesh government’s unwillingness to disclose details regarding the MoU signed with Google for a proposed data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Objections were raised by the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and the United Forum for RTI Campaign (UFRTI) after the Andhra Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) department refused to respond to an RTI query asking for the MoU to be made public.

“As the MoU contains information treated as confidential by a third party, its disclosure is restricted under Section 11 of the RTI Act, 2005, and section 8 (1) (d) of the said Act,” the department had replied.

A copy of the RTI query and its reply has been accessed by TNM.