Return of TDP is the return of Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital

The return of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to power in Andhra Pradesh has brought the spotlight back on Amaravati, an area between Vijayawada and Guntur towns, renewing the hope of farmers and other residents of the area, who had been fighting for more than four years against the previous YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) move to shift the state capital and operate chiefly out of Visakhapatnam.

The return of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who envisioned Amaravati on the banks of the Krishna River as a dream capital and world-class city about a decade ago, has reaffirmed that TDP will be the only state capital.

The landslide victory of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance and Chandrababu Naidu's announcement that Amaravati is the state capital has come as a big relief for farmers, who had given up 33,000 acres of land across three districts for development of the state capital under a land pooling project.