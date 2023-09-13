Rajinikanth speaks to Nara Lokesh, calls Chandrababu Naidu a fighter

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday, September 13 spoke to TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh to console him over the arrest of his father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Calling the Telugu Desam party (TDP) president a great friend and fighter, Rajinikanth inquired over a phone call about Naidu’s well being. The superstar advised Lokesh to be brave.

According to TDP sources, the actor said that his friend would never do anything wrong. He also told Lokesh that the development and the good work done by Naidu will protect him and illegal arrest will cause no harm. He hoped that Naidu will soon come out due to the public service and good work done by him.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth along with Naidu had attended the centenary celebrations of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in Vijayawada in April this year.

During his speech on the occasion, the superstar had praised Naidu for his vision and the development that happened in Hyderabad when he was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth claimed that Naidu had spoken about the Information Technology (IT) industry boom in the late 1990s when no one had even thought about it.

The veteran actor said that Naidu was planning to develop Andhra Pradesh with a Vision 2047, and if that project gets implemented, Andhra will reach great heights in India.

Andhra Pradesh ministers and leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had come down heavily on Rajinikanth for his speech.

Tourism Minister RK Roja, herself a former actor, had slammed Rajninkanth for the praise lavished on Naidu. She called the superstar’s comments ridiculous.