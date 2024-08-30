Protest breaks out in Andhra college over alleged hidden camera in women’s washroom

A massive protest broke out at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday, August 29, after a hidden camera was discovered in the washroom of the womens’ hostel. Women students residing in the hostel gathered in large numbers, along with their male batchmates chanting "we want justice" slogans as they called on the administration to take action.

According to the protesting students, a fellow student identified as Vijay, installed a hidden camera in the washroom with the help of a female student.

According to reports, Vijay is being questioned and his laptop, which is alleged to contain over 300 videos of the crime, has been seized. Students have further alleged that the recorded videos have been circulated among the male students.

However, contrary to the claims of the protesting students, the police said that they did not find any camera. The police’s response has further infuriated the students. The students have also raised issues of administrative apathy despite being informed of the problem.

“This is not fully reliable. We have however registered a case and we are investigating the issue. We checked twice and found no cameras,” Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi told TNM.