Praveen Pagadala: The life, death, and political afterlife of a Telugu Christian Apologist

Samuel Yellay’s friendship with Christian preacher Praveen Pagadala began in 2018 over an act of violence. A group of Hindu men had set a box of Bibles on fire after assaulting members of a Christian evangelical group, about 200 km from Hyderabad in Telangana. “Some of us thought we should get together and counter such anti-minority communal forces,” Samuel recalled.

Their friendship continued over the years, over church services and activism.

They met one last time on March 23, 2025. Praveen had come to Samuel’s house in Hyderabad to invite him on a trip to Maharashtra.

Samuel, a retired school headmaster, was unwell and did not feel up to a long journey. Instead of travelling to Maharashtra, Praveen changed his plans and set off alone for Rajahmundry on his Royal Enfield. Samuel never learned why.

Praveen died the next day.

His body was found on the morning of March 25, in a trench running along National Highway 16 on the outskirts of Rajahmundry. At first, the police thought he was just another biker on a long ride. Even after learning his identity, they did not quite foresee how quickly grief would spill into suspicion, and suspicion into mobilisation.

Within hours, hundreds of Christians, mostly Dalits, gathered outside the Rajahmundry Government General Hospital, where Praveen’s body was taken. The crowd grew by the hour. People wanted answers: was it an accident, or murder? Was it a hate crime?

For Samuel, the news carried a quieter weight. “My wife often wonders if Praveen would still be with us today if I had gone with him,” he said.

Until his death, Praveen had not been among the most widely recognised Christian preachers in the Telugu states. But he was a familiar figure to those invested in Christian theological discourse, regularly appearing on television to take on Muslim and Hindu religious figures on questions of Sanatana Dharma, Islamic fundamentalism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and caste inequality.

Praveen belonged to the Christian Apologetic tradition — a form of structured theological defence that, at least in his case, was shaped by the political churn of contemporary India.

Soon after his death, Praveen’s old speeches began circulating widely online, drawing new audiences and sharpening communal reactions. For many Christians, he became a martyr. Others attacked and mocked him for his critique of Hindu scriptures. YouTube channels latched on to the frenzy of speculation, and Praveen’s death became a participatory true-crime investigation on the internet.

Twenty days later, the police declared the death a drunk driving accident and closed the case.

But by then, many of Praveen’s followers were convinced that the CCTV footage cited by the police concealed a different truth. No forensic report, mobile location data, or eyewitness testimony could puncture their mistrust in the state machinery.

A year on, there is still no single, uncomplicated narrative of Praveen Pagadala’s death. The competing versions of truth that emerged — out of internet debate, street protests, congregations, and the caste, religious, and political dynamics of Andhra Pradesh — have only solidified.

In this five-chapter story, we revisit Praveen’s life and death. Drawing on interviews, post-mortem and forensic reports, and other records, we do not attempt to reinvestigate the case or offer neat answers. Instead, we examine the political and cultural forces that shaped Praveen into a Christian Apologist — and how, in those same circumstances, his death became a conduit for long-simmering anxieties among Telugu Dalit Christians.