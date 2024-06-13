Post-poll violence in Andhra: YSRCP writes to President to prevent attacks

Former Rajya Sabha MP from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday, June 12, wrote to President of India Droupadi Murmu asking her to prevent attacks by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena against YSRCP cadre.

“We urge you to ensure that the perpetrators of this violence are duly punished and to implement measures to prevent further attacks on YSRCP members in Andhra Pradesh,” Vijaysai Reddy wrote. The letter was sent to the President along with an annexure containing instances of violence against the YSRCP.

According to the letter, large-scale violence was witnessed in Assembly constituencies which were TDP bastions, such as Macharla, Narasaraopet and Chittoor. “TDP is threatening YSRCP sympathisers to leave their houses and are even approaching their houses with JCB vehicles to demolish the houses of the vulnerable communities such as SCs, STs and Backward Classes populated villages with an ulterior motto of wiping out the party from the state,” the letter reads.

The TDP fought the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing major victories in both elections. TDP contested 144 of the total 175 seats, winning 135 seats. Jana Sena contested in 21 seats, winning all of them and BJP contested in 10 seats, winning eight. In the 25 Lok Sabha seats, TDP candidates were fielded in 17 seats, BJP in six and Jana Sena represented the alliance in two seats. TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and Jana Sena two.

Even after the conclusion of the elections, several videos have spread across social media platforms purportedly showing the YSRCP cadre being attacked by party leaders and workers associated with the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the Jana Sena.