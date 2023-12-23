Poll strategist Prashant Kishor visits Andhra to meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Top electoral strategist and founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Prashant Kishor on Saturday, December 23 reportedly met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati. The meeting has come amid speculation that he might help the party in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

PK, as the political strategist is popularly known, arrived at Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada along with TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on the same flight from Hyderabad. The duo later drove to Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in Amaravati where Prashant Kishor reportedly held talks with Naidu.

In 2019, PK worked with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which wrested power from TDP with a landslide majority. YSRCP had bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.