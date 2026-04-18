Political foes Jagan, Chandrababu put rivalry aside to join chorus on delimitation

The BJP-led Union government had linked the Women’s Reservation Bill with the delimitation. The Opposition had urged the government to immediately implement the 33% Women’s reservation independently without carrying out the delimitation exercise.

Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi challenged the government to introduce the old Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed unanimously in 2023. “Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the Bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support the Bill,” she said.

Andhra’s Opposition leader YS Jagan also faulted the Opposition for stalling the Bill.

“Opposing parties should seriously question themselves; what have they achieved? While the reality is that the numbers would come down for the south and women reservation bill has been postponed !” (sic)

He claimed that justice is rendered neither to the South nor to the women. “If the 2026 census were to come, the situation would be worse off for the south, further penalised for being disciplined in matters of family planning,” he said.