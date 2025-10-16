PM Modi visits Andhra’s Srisailam temple, launches projects worth Rs 13,430 crore

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 16, offered prayers at the famous Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. The Prime Minister, who arrived on a day-long visit to the state, visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

He later attended the Super GST Super Saving public meeting at Raaga Mayuri Green Hills in Nannuru village. The public meeting is part of the state government's public awareness campaign on the latest GST reforms.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore. These projects span sectors like industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas. This is the fifth visit by PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state last year.

Addressing the 'Super GST Super Saving' public meeting at Nannuru village in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Prime Minister for bringing GST next generation reforms. The Chief Minister thanked PM Modi for extending all support to Andhra Pradesh. He said that due to PM Modi's efforts, the state was attracting huge investment.

The Prime Minister reached Srisailam amid tight security and was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Temple priests and officials welcomed them at the main entrance of the temple. They participated in various rituals at the temple.

The priests and officials explained the unique features of the temple, which is known for its coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises.

PM Modi visited the temple for the first time.He is the fourth Prime Minister to visit the temple. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao had offered prayers at this temple.

PM Modi also visited the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that includes a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four forts of Maharashtra - Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri - placed at the four corners.

At the centre of Spoorthi Kendra stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation. This Kendra is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Earlier, on his arrival at Kurnool airport, the Prime Minister was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.