PM Modi offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 27 and also sought blessings of lord Venkateswara Swamy for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.

Sharing glimpses from Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, the Prime Minister posted on X: “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.”

Modi also greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.