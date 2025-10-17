PM Modi lauds Chandrababu Naidu for speaking in Hindi

“Compliments to the Andhra Pradesh government, especially Nara Lokesh garu, for the successful ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign across the state. Through innovative competitions, they were able to deepen understanding of GST among the youth,” PM Modi posted.

While releasing a booklet on the new GST reforms, the Prime Minister called upon Minister Lokesh to join him on stage. Meanwhile, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for his words of praise.

“Sir, it is a true honour. The ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign will play a pivotal role in deepening awareness about GST across all sections of society and enhancing compliance. Combined with the landmark GST rationalisation reforms implemented last month, this initiative will further strengthen our tax ecosystem and broaden the nation’s revenue base. Once again, on behalf of the people of AP, thank you for gracing the occasion with your presence. Jai Hind,” Lokesh said.

PM Modi was on a day-long visit to Andhra Pradesh, during which he first offered prayers at the Srisailam Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. He later discussed development projects worth Rs 13,400 crore to the state at a public meeting in Kurnool.