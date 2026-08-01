PM Modi inaugurates Bhogapuram airport, names it after Alluri Sitarama Raju

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 1 announced that the airport at Bhogapuram was named in honour of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The announcement was made at the inauguration of the Rs 5,640 crore airport.

Taking a swipe at the Nehru family, the PM said, "In the past, airports were often named after a single family. We changed this tradition. We named the airport in Ayodhya after Valmiki and the one in Punjab after Sant Ravidas. The NDA government at the Centre has decided that this new airport will be named after Alluri Sitarama Raju."

“Every passenger who flies from here, from within the country or outside it, will draw inspiration for public service and service to the nation from the name of the airport,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister was sharing the stage with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). PM Modi also announced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led government plans on developing North Andhra as a hub for the blue economy.

“Old ports from Visakhapatnam to Krishnapatnam will be revitalised in the interest of developing a coastal economic corridor. The NDA government will also develop new ports in Mullapeta and Ramayapatnam,” he added.

PM Modi also laid the foundation for the Application-Specific Instruction-Set Processor (ASIP) semiconductor project at Visakhapatnam. The project is Andhra Pradesh’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission and is described as south India’s first India Semi-conductor Mission (ISM) approved assembly and test facility.

"It is crucial that Andhra Pradesh and the nation derive maximum benefit from the talent of our youth. To this end, our focus is now on futuristic technology sectors, such as the semiconductor industry. The laying of the foundation stone for the new semiconductor plant in Visakhapatnam marks a significant step in this direction," he added.