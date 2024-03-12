PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan to share dais after a decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan will be sharing a dais after a decade at a public meeting in Chilakaluripet on March 17. The alliance will launch their campaign for Andhra assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district will be the first by the three parties after they forged an electoral alliance. Chandrababu had never shared public dais with PM Modi since walking out of the BJP-led NDA in 2018. In November 2023, Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting with PM Modi ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP last shared a stage in 2014. Jana Sena had not contested the elections but Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh post the bifurcation of Telugu states.