PM Modi alleges YSRCP- Congress nexus in Andhra, says NDA will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha

Addressing a public meeting at Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Sunday, March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Congress party are the same. He said that the strength of the National Democratic alliance (NDA) is increasing and added that the NDA alliance will win 400 seats⁠ in Lok Sabha elections to form government for third time.

“Congress and YSRCP are one and the same. It’s a conspiracy led by the same members of the family to split the anti YSRCP vote towards Congress so that NDA does not benefit,” PM Modi said at the meeting. He urged the people to vote for the NDA in the state assembly elections and pledged for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stated that NDA will emerge victorious and free the state from this regime of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Meanwhile, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said that Modi will support Amaravati and that the YSRCP will come down. “Is it not possible for Modi who built Ram Temple to remove Ravana?,” Pawan Kalyan said, referring CM Jagan to Ravan.

Praja Galam is the first public meeting organised by the parties in alliance - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party(JSP) in Andhra Pradesh. “Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been fighting for the development of people of Andhra for several years,” Modi said and added that the NDA will move forward by protecting regional aspirations and work for national progress.