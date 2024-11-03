Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena launches new wing to protect Sanatana Dharma

Janasena Party (JSP) Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade,' a dedicated wing within his party aimed at protecting Sanatana Dharma.

"I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticise Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences. Thus, I am establishing a dedicated wing within our party named the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' for the protection of Sanatana Dharma," Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday, November 2 in his address.

The development comes one month after Pawan Kalyan said anyone attempting to eradicate Sanatana Dharma would be wiped out at the feet of Lord Balaji, a Hindu deity. In September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said “just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.”

Pawan’s statements were made in Tirupati as part of his ‘Varahi’ declaration, which consists of seven pointers including those calling for the constitution of a Sanatana Dharma board and “non cooperation to individuals or organisations that defame and spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma.”

Pawan Kalyan also inaugurated the 'Deepam-2' free cooking gas cylinder scheme in Jagannadhapuram village.

"We are implementing our promises to provide superior welfare compared to the previous government. Through the Deepam-2 scheme, we are distributing three gas cylinders each year to 1,08,39,286 eligible beneficiaries in the state, for Rs 2,684 crore per year. Over five years, this amounts to Rs 13,425 crore dedicated to welfare," the JSP Chief said.