Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party says supported TDP despite being in NDA

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, October 4 said that he 'left' the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to help the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during its moment of crisis. Addressing a crowd, Pawan Kalayan also said that TDP had the experience to work for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh. JSP sources however said that the party has not quit the NDA, but Pawan Kalyan merely meant that he supported TDP despite being part of the NDA. Two political parties have come out of the NDA alliance in the last few years including the AIADMK and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

“Despite facing many challenges I came out of the NDA alliance because I wanted to lend support to the TDP. I gave my 100% support to the TDP because there is a perception that the TDP has grown weaker.” The TDP’s experience and state’s necessity to an experienced party like TDP is absolutely essential, he said. He said that the TDP required the support of young people from the Jana Sena Party. “The combine of TDP’s experience and the fighting spirit of JSP can push Jagan into Ada paathaalam (deep into the earth).”

Pawan Kalyan said that he joined hands with TDP to also ensure an anti-Jagan rule in the state and avoid splitting of votes which were against Jagan. “The ruling YSR Congress Party is corrupt and is diverting funds. It is a ‘one rupee’ government,” he alleged accusing the party of using the welfare schemes, like the Jaganna scheme for people below poverty lines, to allegedly cheat people. “He is supposed to have built 27 lakh houses under Phase-I but so far has only managed to construct 3 lakh houses,” claimed the actor-politician.

Pawan Kalyan also alleged that Jagan was responsible for the death of handloom workers. “If several people benefitted under the handloom workers scheme, why did so many of them die by suicide? The craft of Kalamkari has taken a hit because of him,” he alleged.

Taking a jab at the YSRCP-led government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that AP has the highest rate of sedition cases. “If we open our mouths, cases are being filed. What Jagan does not understand is that people who are scared of cases, will not enter politics to begin with,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced his alliance with the TDP on September 14, following his visit to Rajahmundry Central jail where former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is being lodged. The actor had attempted to forge a three-party alliance between BJP, TDP and JSP in Andhra Pradesh and contest in the elections, a repeat of the 2014 elections. However, his efforts seem to have failed. The BJP and TDP had a fallout in 2018 over the Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status issue.