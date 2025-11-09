Pawan Kalyan warns of ‘Operation Kagar-like clampdown’ on red sanders smugglers

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan declared that there would be a clampdown on red sanders smugglers along the lines of Operation Kagar, the Union government’s anti-Maoist operation, in which several Maoists have been killed by security forces.

“Anyone supporting red sanders smuggling, whether they are smugglers or loggers or kingpins, this is a very firm warning to you all. When this country is able to handle even left-wing extremism through Operation Kagar, when people with an ideological base are giving up and surrendering… I will skin all you smugglers. It’s just about political will. If you don’t stop voluntarily, we will start a special operation and ensure there’s fear to even fell a red sanders tree,” Pawan Kalyan said.

“Remember that this is an NDA government, it’s a tough government,” the Jana Sena Party chief said at a press conference in Tirupati on Saturday, November 8.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds the Environment and Forests portfolios, conducted a review meeting at the Tirupati Collectorate with SPs from five districts, Red Sanders Special Task Force officers, and forest officials to discuss strategies to curb red sanders smuggling.

As part of Operation Kagar or Operation Black Forest, at least 31 Naxalites were killed in an anti-Maoist crackdown in Chhattisgarh according to the Union government. Left parties, activists and others have condemned the extrajudicial killings, questioning if there were unarmed local residents among those killed.

In 2015, 20 men from Tamil Nadu were killed by a special task force of Andhra Pradesh police when they were allegedly smuggling red sanders.

Pawan Kalyan said on November 8 that red sandalwood, unique to the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh, is associated with Hindu beliefs. He referred to legends that say the tree emerged from the blood of the Tirumala deity Venkateswara.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the authorities have identified four kingpins of red sanders smuggling.

He said that every red sandalwood log seized by forest department officials will have a barcode, and will be geo-tagged to enable live tracking.