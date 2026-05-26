Pawan Kalyan vents anger over officials on pollution in Godavari River

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday vented his ire on officials for failing to perform their duties to prevent pollution in the Godavari River.

For the second consecutive day, he visited East Godavari district to personally inspect areas where effluents are flowing into the river.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of environment, personally inspected the pollution caused by the Andhra Paper Mills in Rajamahendravaram.

Pawan Kalyan took serious note of Andhra Paper Mills discharging polluted water into lagoons located in East Lanka. He visited the site personally to ascertain the extent to which the water is treated before discharge, as well as the actual levels of pollution present in the local waters.

He made officials collect soil and water samples on the spot and had them tested immediately using mobile testing kits. As the tests confirmed the presence of pollutants, orders were issued to immediately serve notices to the industry for failing to adhere to environmental regulations. He also questioned Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials regarding the manner in which water hyacinth had accumulated in the lagoons.

The Deputy Chief Minister questioned how industries could operate without even a basic sense of environmental responsibility, especially when the government encourages them by allocating land at concessional rates.

Pawan Kalyan expressed anger at the Pollution Control Board officials, demanding to know why no notices had been issued to the Andhra Paper Mills despite the massive levels of pollution being discharged.

He questioned District Collector Keerthi Chekuri regarding the failure to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 13 crore, which the industry owes to the government.

Expressing his frustration with the officials, he emphasised that if they fail to discharge their duties properly, it is the government that ultimately has to answer to the public. There is outrage over the audacity of discharging such water into the river -- the very place where we bathe our children, he said

“Regarding industrial pollution, everyone must strictly adhere to pollution control regulations. Officials must ensure that industries comply with these norms. If you encounter any issues at the ground level, please bring them to my attention; I will discuss them with the Honourable Chief Minister and the Cabinet to find a resolution,” he said.

The Deputy CM has already announced that a task force will be formed to check pollution in the Godavari River.

He was accompanied by Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh and local MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.