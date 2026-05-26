‘Pawan Kalyan used case for politics’: Parents of Kurnool minor who was raped and killed

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The parents of a 15-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and murdered in Kurnool in 2017 met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 26 and appealed for justice in their daughter’s case.

After the meeting, the parents, Parvathi and Raju Naik, met the press. Parvathi accused Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of using the case for political mileage while failing now to take action.

“We told the Deputy CM that the accused in the case were linked to the TDP and showed him all related reports and evidence, but no action followed,” she claimed and also asked how leaders who projected themselves as champions of women’s safety and justice could remain silent after attaining power.

“When we met with Pawan Kalyan he said there is nothing else to do in this case. ‘DNA and reports have all gone haywire. I cannot go and collect reports now, can I?’ he said in a press meet. I want to ask him, Pawan Anna (elder brother), weren’t these the same reports you saw in 2019? Yes the reports and DNA has gone haywire and there has been tampering. But he gave us his word. What happened to that?” Parvathi asked.