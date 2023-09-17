Pawan Kalyan to meet BJP president and explain JSP-TDP alliance

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan asserted that his Jana Sena Party is still a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Democratic Alliance. The actor made this clarification following his latest decision to form an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the state’s election. Pawan Kalyan had recently announced his decision to form a coalition with the TDP following his visit to meet TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, who has been arrested by the CID in the alleged Skill Development case. Naidu is imprisoned in the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Addressing the JSP members on Saturday, September 16 at his party office in Mangalagiri, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said that he would soon visit New Delhi to brief Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation of the state.

Emphasizing that his party’s main goal is to make “Jagan-free Andhra Pradesh” Pawan Kalyan said, “Even though we are a part of the NDA, we do not have to agree with the BJP on everything. For roughly 30% of the issues, we can disagree with the party. I am more concerned with the welfare of the state than with my own political views. Even though I may disagree with Naidu occasionally, I respect him as a former Chief Minister. But being happy about the arrest of a former Chief Minister is not a good thing.” He asserted that his party is a member of the NDA and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that approximately 15–18% of the State's electorate, who can impact elections, are strongly in favour of his decision to form alliance with the TDP. “It is not the right spirit to ridicule opponents. Rahul Gandhi was ridiculed as Pappu but he walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Even though I support the NDA, I never make fun of the UPA except for the policies. In order to eliminate the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) , we must strengthen our ties with the BJP.” Pawan Kalyan said.He claimed that while CM Jagan was on a tour of London, he gave the order to arrest a former Chief Minister. And without following protocol Naidu was arrested, he said.

“I will explain to JP Nadda and Amit Shah the purpose of my declaration at Rajahmundry to form an alliance with the TDP in order to free Andhra Pradesh from Jagan's rule,” Pawan Kalyan reiterated they cannot afford to lose the anti-YSRCP vote. “The state cannot afford another term of Jagan government. Fighting experienced politicians like those in the YSRCP alone is challenging,”