Pawan Kalyan to complete three pending projects, no clarity on new films

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has said that he will complete three of his pending projects while simultaneously holding office. The projects were put on hold owing to the Andhra Pradesh elections, voting for which was held on May 13.

While it remains unclear if Kalyan will take up new projects, he will reportedly star in the films “Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, ‘OG’ and ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’-- projects he had taken on before winning the elections.

"First, I want to concentrate on making this constituency [Pithapuram] better. No one should fault me for at least not filling potholes or building new roads. What will I do if someone questions why I'm busy shooting for 'OG' instead?," he said on July 4 addressing his fans.