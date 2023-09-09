Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Vijayawada, cops block convoy and detain him

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan was detained by the Andhra Pradesh police in Anumanchipalli village in Krishna district while he was on his way to Vijayawada on Saturday, September 9 night. Police officials also blocked a convoy of Jana Sena vehicles in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan said that his trip was to attend a meeting with Jana Sena leaders in Mangalagiri however, police officials argued that Kalyan was attempting to meet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Speaking at Anumanchipalli, Kalyan said, "We (JSP) are going to Mangalagiri to plan the Varahi Yatra. That’s all there is to it. We cannot do much if they (police) make assumptions."

Earlier, Kalyan’s chartered aircraft was not allowed to take off for Vijayawada from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday JSP leaders alleged that the Andhra Pradesh police stopped the aircraft from taking off for Vijayawada.

In a letter, Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) asked Gannavaram International airport director to not allow Kalyan’s flight from Hyderabad to Gannavaram to land as the extremely volatile law and order situation may “flare up large scale public mobilization.” Kalyan was as such denied permission for his visit.

JSP leaders also claim Kalyan was going to Vijayawada to attend a meeting with party leaders at JSP central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. With permission denied for take-off. The Superintendent of Police of Krishna district wrote to the Gannavaram airport where Pawan Kalyan was supposed to land, and asked them to deny landing permission.