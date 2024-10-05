Pawan Kalyan should apologise to Rahul over 'baseless remarks': YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila Reddy, on Friday, October 4, demanded Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan tender an unconditional apology to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for making "baseless" remarks. Sharmila lashed out at the actor-politician for the remarks made against Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Tirupati.

Addressing a public meeting at Tirupati on Thursday, October 3, Pawan Kalyan had criticised Rahul Gandhi for seeking votes of Hindu Sanatanis after hurting their sentiments. The actor-politician said Rahul Gandhi had termed Ayodhya Ram Mandi Pran Pratishtha ceremony as a "naach-gaana" event.

"Pawan Kalyan garu, one swallow does not make a summer, and one stroke of victory cannot be an eternal measure to your power and authority. Your remarks in Tirupati, yesterday, targeting Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, are baseless and unacceptable," Sharmila Reddy said.

"The Congress condemns these remarks, unwarrantedly bringing Rahul Gandhi into your religious politics. This is yet another facet of your diversion politics, since people are slowly beginning to feel the discontent brewing out of your failure to keep poll promises. The Congress demands that you tender an unconditional apology to Rahul Gandhi," she said.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president also urged the Jana Sena leader not to divide people. "We also advise you to exercise restraint, not pitting people of one religion against another, and widen the chasm further. Please focus on bringing more funds to the state and fulfil the poll promises at the earliest," she added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also welcomed the Supreme Court order to constitute an independent SIT, comprising representatives of CBI, FSSAI, and the Andhra Pradesh police to probe Tirupati laddu row. "It is to be noted that we were the first to demand a CBI investigation, and had also written to the union government, as well as appealing to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. We also made an earnest appeal to the Chief Justice of India to consider this as a suo moto case, and direct an investigation under the supervision of the Honourable Supreme Court," Sharmila Reddy said.

"We are confident that this positive development will accelerate the process of fair and transparent investigation, and bring out the truth on laddu adulteration. The devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara, across the world, eagerly wait for the truth to be revealed at the earliest, and in the event of adulteration being established, want the culprits to be severely punished," the Congress leader added.