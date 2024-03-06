Pawan Kalyan meets Naidu amid talk of TDP-Jana Sena alliance with BJP

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Amaravati on Wednesday, March 6. The two leaders are understood to have discussed having BJP as alliance partner for the ensuing elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are likely to visit Delhi to discuss the issue with the BJP leadership.

While announcing their seat-sharing agreement last month, the TDP and Jana Sena leaders have stated that doors are open for BJP to join the alliance.

Majority of state BJP leaders are believed to be in support of an alliance with the TDP-JSP combine to take on ruling YSR Congress. State BJP chief D Purandeswari has stated that the decision on alliance will be taken by the party’s central leadership.