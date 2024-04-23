Pawan Kalyan files nomination from Pithapuram, set to face YSRCP’s Vanga Geetha

Amid much fanfare actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination as the MLA candidate of Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Tuesday, April 23. Pawan Kalyan took out a massive rally before submitting his nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Pithapuram Mandal Parishad office. The actor-politician is fighting against YSR Congress Party candidate Vanga Geetha, the incumbent MP from Kakinada.

After filing his nomination Pawan Kalyan commented that a tripartite alliance of the opposition parties in the state – TDP-BJP and JSP – would bid farewell to the YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena have formed an alliance to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly election. However, the seat sharing process was not smooth. When Pawan Kalyan decided to contest from Pithapuram, SVN Varma from TDP, who was aspiring to contest from the same seat, objected to the party’s decision. He however later agreed to endorse the candidature of Pawan Kalyan. Varma belongs to the Kshatriya community.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan gave priority to Vanga Geetha over sitting MLA Pendem Doraabu even though both the party members belong to the Kapu community.

Pithapuram assembly segment is dominated by Kapu community, categorised as the dominant caste in the state. According to reports nearly 50 percent of votes i. e 90, 000 votes belong to the Kapu community. Pawan Kalyan who belongs to the same community is believed to be banking on the Kapu votes.

Earlier in 2019 assembly elections Pawan Kalyan contested without any alliance from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies. He was defeated by YSRCP candidates Grandhi Srinivas and Tippala Nagi Reddy respectively.