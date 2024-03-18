Pawan Kalyan confident of NDA forming govt in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief and popular actor Pawn Kalyan, on Sunday, March 17, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the NDA public rally in Chilakaluripet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the arrival of PM Modi is a big relief for the state which is crumbling with heavy debts and lack of development.

He said five crore people of the state are feeling happy over the TDP, the BJP, and the Jana Sena coming together.

Recalling that their alliance in 2014 was formed at the world-famous pilgrim town of Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan said that the alliance was announced then with the blessings of Lord Balaji and now again in 2024, the three parties have come together with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga.