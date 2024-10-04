Pawan Kalyan challenges Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma remarks

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated on Thursday, October 3, that anyone attempting to eradicate Sanatana Dharma would be wiped out at the feet of Lord Balaji, a Hindu deity. Though he did not name Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said that a remark was made by a young Tamil Nadu leader on Sanatana Dharma.

Pawan said, “Let me tell you sir, if anyone tries to wipe out Sanatana Dharma, you will be wiped out from the feet of Lord Balaji.” Devotees in North India refer to Venkateshwara Swamy, the deity, worshipped at Tirumala, as Balaji. In September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said “just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.”

When journalists asked Udhayanidhi about Pawan’s statement that Sanatana Dharma cannot be wiped out, he said, “Let’s wait and see.”