Pawan Kalyan appointed Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh given 3 ministries

Putting an end to speculation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, June 14. The announcement was made along with the allocation of portfolios to his Council of Ministers two days after the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet. Nara Lokesh has been assigned three Ministries – Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communication, and Real-Time Governance (RTG). Pawan Kalyan will meanwhile head the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science & Technology.

Naidu retained several key portfolios for himself, including General Administration Department (GAD), Law & Order, and Public Enterprises. Other ministries that have not been allocated will also be headed by Naidu.

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and party politburo member Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been allocated two ministries – Agriculture and Cooperation, Marketing and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries. JSP leader Nadendla Manohar has been allocated Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Satya Kumar Yadav, the lone BJP leader in the Cabinet, has been assigned Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education.

Naidu and his council of ministers were sworn in on June 12. Among the 24 cabinet members, three posts were allocated to JSP while one was allocated to the BJP. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda as well as stars from the film industry including Rajinikanth , Mohan Babu, and Chiranjeevi among others.

Other Ministry allocations:

- Kollu Ravindra : Mines & Geology; Excise

- Ponguru Narayana : Municipal Administration & Urban Development

- Anitha Vangalapudi : Home Affairs & Disaster Management

- Nimmala Ramanaidu : Water Resources Development

- Nasyam Mohammed Farooq : Law & Justice; Minority Welfare

- Anam Ramnarayana Reddy : Endowments

- Payyavula Keshav : Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative Affairs

- Anagani Satya Prasad : Revenue, Registration & Stamps

- Kolusu Parthasarathy : Housing; Information & Public Relations (I&PR)

- Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy : Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer

- Gottipati Ravi Kumar : Energy

- Kandula Durgesh : Tourism, Culture & Cinematography

- Gummadi Sandhya Rani : Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare

- BC Janardhan Reddy : Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments

- TG Bharath : Industries & Commerce; Food Processing

- S Savitha : BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles

- Vasamsetti Subhash : Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services

- Kondapalli Srinivas : MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment & Relations

- Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy : Transport; Youth & Sports