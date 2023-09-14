Pawan Kalyan announces Jana Sena-TDP alliance after visiting Naidu in jail

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday, September 14 announced that his party will contest the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2024 in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Pawan Kalyan made the announcement after visiting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Prison, where he had been lodged in judicial custody since September 11 in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam case. Pawan Kalyan’s JSP is currently in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, but the actor-politician has hinted on many occasions that he would like a JSP-TDP-BJP alliance to contest in 2024 against the ruling YSR Congress Party. TDP had quit the NDA in 2018, and the BJP has not confirmed yet if Naidu's party will be allowed to rejoin the alliance.

Pawan Kalyan met Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail along with Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, and Naidu's brother-in-law and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna. Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said, “This meeting [between me and Naidu] is very important for Andhra Pradesh… I’ve been thinking all these days about whether TDP and Jana Sena should work together. I am currently in NDA. If the state must get rid of YSRCP’s anarchic rule in 2024, I want TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to work together.”

Condemning Naidu’s arrest, Pawan Kalyan said that the situation for such an alliance was created by YSRCP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said he had repeatedly suggested the three-party alliance to the Union government and central BJP leadership, and was unsure what decision they would take.”I believe they will take a positive decision,” he said.

“For the past four and half years we have been witnessing the anarchic rule in Andhra Pradesh. As part of that, former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been framed illegally and remanded... I came here to express my solidarity,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Announcing that the TDP and JSP are joining hands to put an end to the alleged misrule of CM Jagan, Pawan Kalyan said, “I have taken a decision today. Jana Sena Party and TDP will contest the elections together. This is not about the future of us two individuals but this is about the future of Andhra Pradesh.”