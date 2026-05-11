Pastor in Andhra Pradesh arrested for sexual assault of 14-year-old

A pastor named Chavatapalli Rambabu (42) has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl, in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district. The girl’s parents alleged that Rambabu, who led a church in Kamavarapukota mandal, gave her abortion pills which resulted in heavy bleeding and hospitalisation.

The Tadikalapudi police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested him on Sunday, May 10.

The girl’s mother told the media that the family had been attending Rambabu’s church for over two years, and he also held prayer meetings at their house in Kallacheruvu village every Monday. Around three months ago, Rambabu sexually assaulted the girl, when she was alone at home, the mother alleged. The girl is in class 8.

Last week, she took her daughter to the doctor as she suddenly started bleeding heavily, the mother said. “When the doctor asked if anyone had sexually assaulted her and assured her not to be afraid, she named the pastor,” the mother said.

The girl’s mother also alleged that Rambabu took the girl to a hospital and gave her abortion pills, after which the bleeding occurred. A scan confirmed that she had been pregnant, and the girl is now hospitalised, her father said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.