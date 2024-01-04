Opposition attempting to break families for political gains: AP CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, January 3, said that in the coming days, ahead of the state's Assembly elections, there will be an ‘increase in party alliances which will break apart families and even bring about atrocities, false promises and pave way for deceit. CM Jagan’s speech was seemingly a jab at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)- Jana Sena alliance.

Addressing a public meeting in Kakinada, Jagan spoke about the various welfare schemes introduced by the ruling YSRCP state government. His point about the breaking up of families is worth noting, especially considering rumours that Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila is likely to join the Andhra Pradesh wing of Congress. Further, TDP MLC from Pulivendala Mareddy Ravindarnath Reddy, popularly known as BTech Ravi, who was arrested in November 2022, met YS Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar earlier today.

Anil Kumar had also met with various leaders of SC, ST, BC and minority associations from the north Andhra Pradesh region in March 2022 giving rise to speculations that he would float a new political outfit in opposition to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

It is further worth noting that YS Sharmila, Jagan’s sister and chief of the YSRTP sent a Christmas gift to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh. Lokesh shared a photo of the gift on ‘X’ on December 24 and thanked Sharmila.

"Please accept my heartfelt thanks for the wonderful Christmas gifts. Nara family wishes you and your family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he had written. The gesture comes ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, due to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2024.

The sudden friendship between the two opposing families of Andhra Pradesh has stirred speculation that an anti-Jagan alliance might come to the fore.