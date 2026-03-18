Opinion: The Andhra budget is a fiscal fantasy that exists only on paper

This means with two months left for the year to end, there’s a staggering shortfall in the state’s own revenue of approximately Rs 52,162 crore from the budgeted figure last year. This exposes a systemic failure in revenue estimation that cannot be attributed to unforeseen circumstances.

When confronted with such discrepancies, the revised estimates presented alongside the budget for FY 2026-27 offer little consolation.

In the budget 2026-27 presented in February, the revised estimate of the state's own revenues for the previous year was Rs 1,12,349 crore—a figure that demands scrutiny. Considering that the actual revenue in the first ten months was only Rs 75,964 crore, for this revised estimate to materialise, the state would need to collect Rs 36,385 crore–an average of Rs 18,192 crore per month during February and March 2026.

This represents an astronomical 140% increase over the average monthly collection of Rs 7,596 crore recorded during the first ten months of the fiscal year. Such expectations defy both logic and historical precedent.

The granular breakdown of revenue categories reveals the extent of the over-optimism permeating through the budget documents.

State Excise Duty, for instance, was recorded as Rs 14,968 crore till January, an average monthly collection of Rs 1,497 crore during the first ten months as per the MKI report. The budget, however, projects a revised estimate of Rs 23,648 crore for the whole year – a shortfall of Rs 8,680 crore which would require average monthly collections of Rs 4,340 crore for the final two months—a near-190% increase that appears virtually unattainable.

Similarly, State Non-Tax Revenues, which averaged Rs 468 crores monthly over the first ten months, are expected to surge to Rs 4,824 crores per month in the closing period to reach the revised estimate of Rs 143,24 crore, representing an implausible growth of over 930%.

The budget estimates for FY 2026-27 perpetuate this pattern of ambitious yet unrealistic projections.

Based on the actual revenues during the first ten months of FY 2025-26 at a monthly average of Rs 7,596 crore, a realistic estimation of annual revenues would hover around Rs 92,000 crore.

Yet, the budget for FY 2026-27 projects the state's own revenues at Rs 1,37,320 crore for the upcoming year, nearly 50% higher than realistic estimates of the previous year's collections.

This projection assumes growth rates across revenue categories that appear disconnected from the ground reality of the state's economic performance.

Let’s look at the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), for instance.

The total GST collected in Andhra Pradesh till January 2026 was Rs 42,057 crore, including the Central GST (CGST) share, as per the MKI report. The state’s share of Union taxes mentioned in the same report, excluding CGST, was Rs 31,761 crore. As noted earlier, Andhra’s share in the taxes devolved from the Union government (including CGST) till January 2026, is Rs 46,126 crore. The difference shows the CGST share – Rs 14,365 crore. Removing this from the total GST reveals the SGST collected in the first ten months of 2025-26 – Rs 27,693 crore.