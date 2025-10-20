One killed as crackers parcel explode in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

One person was killed and six others injured due to the explosion of a crackers’ parcel in Parvathipuram town of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 19. Six porters were injured in the explosion at the ANL courier parcel point located in the APSRTC complex in the afternoon. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

While three porters sustained grievous injuries, three others had minor injuries. They were all shifted to the Regional Area Hospital, and the critically injured were later taken to Visakhapatnam.

Ramesh, one of the critically wounded, succumbed at a private hospital on Sunday night.

Parvathipuram in-charge minister K. Atchannaidu and Andhra home Minister V Anitha expressed grief over the incident. They directed district authorities to ensure the best treatment of the injured.