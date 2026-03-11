No shortage of LPG, says Andhra Pradesh Minister​

There is no shortage of LPG in Andhra Pradesh, and there is no need for people to be worried, said state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday, March 10.​

He said in a statement that there are sufficient gas reserves to meet domestic and commercial needs and that there is no problem at present.​

He directed that district-wise steps be taken to prevent LPG from being illegally diverted to the black market at this crucial time, and that the Joint Collectors of the respective districts should pay special attention to this.​

In the context of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Manohar held a review of gas supply in the state through a teleconference with top officials on Tuesday. ​

He enquired about the current gas reserves available to the state.​

''We are taking steps to ensure that there are no problems in gas supply for domestic needs. If necessary, we will arrange to provide LPG gas for commercial needs according to priorities. At present, we are regularly monitoring the gas supply from the state through HPC Visakhapatnam Refinery, Hassan Cherlapalli pipeline from Mangalore, HPC, BPC, and IOC in Visakhapatnam,” he said.​

The minister said that if there is any shortfall in daily needs, the government will make alternative arrangements. ​

“We will take steps so that the people of the state do not suffer. The official machinery should be fully alert in this regard,” he said.​

He asked officials to ensure surveillance and monitoring so that the people do not resort to the black market.​

He warned that strict action should be taken if rumours are spread and prices are increased at will. ​

"We should monitor the supply chain district-wise from time to time and make arrangements to rectify any shortfalls in supply immediately. Senior officials from the state office should also pay special attention to gas supply. People should also not be afraid of the information being circulated on social media,” he said.​

Stating that there is no impact of the war on the gas supply situation in the state, he said the Union government is also monitoring the situation from time to time.​