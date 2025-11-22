No evidence of top Maoist leaders being in police custody: Andhra HC

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, November 21, declined to intervene in a habeas corpus petition filed by family members of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Thippiri Tirupathi, alias Devuji and another top Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy stating that there is no evidence of them being in the police custody.

The bench of Justice C Manavendranath Roy and Justice G Tuhin Kumar said the petitioners can approach the court if they have any evidence. Tippiri Gangadhar, brother of Devuji, and Snehalatha, daughter of Raji Reddy, had filed the petitions, seeking direction to Andhra Pradesh Police to produce Devuji and Raji Reddy before the court.

The petitioners had claimed that the two Maoist leaders were taken into custody by police following an encounter in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on November 18. They claimed that the police had announced the arrest of nine key leaders.