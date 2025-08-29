NIA arrests third accused in Andhra IS terror conspiracy case

Before the NIA took over the investigation, Siraj and Sameer were arrested in May by Andhra Pradesh Police. The police took them into custody from Visakhapatnam Central Jail and shifted to Vizianagaram for questioning. Senior officials, including the in-charge Superintendent of Police Madhava Reddy, questioned the accused over the alleged terror plot. The duo was questioned about the plot and the activities of Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen floated by them.

The investigating officials tried to gather information about their contacts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states. Siraj was arrested by Vizianagaram police following the recovery of explosives at his residence on May 17. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Sameer in Hyderabad.

Sameer was brought to Vizianagaram, and the duo were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. They were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and under the Explosive Substances Act of 1908. The two suspects had allegedly procured explosives online and were planning a series of explosions near Vizianagaram.