NIA arrests Andhra man in Munchingiputtu ‘Maoist conspiracy’ case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one person after conducting raids across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, October 2, in the Munchingiputtu case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). After raiding 62 locations in the two states, NIA officials arrested Chandra Narasimhulu, state executive committee member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (Progressive Labour Union) from Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh. The agency said it also seized a pistol along with 14 rounds from the location.

The Munchingiputtu case pertains to a TV journalist named Pangi Naganna who was accused of being a Maoist ‘courier’ and arrested by the Munchingiputtu police in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district in November 2020. The police alleged that Naganna was caught in possession of “Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, Nippo batteries and pamphlets”, to be handed over to the Maoist cadres.

Naganna was booked under UAPA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with 63 others. He had then allegedly named several activists whom he accused of running frontal organisations for the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Many activists including VS Krishna of Human Rights Forum, advocate V Raghunath of AP Civil Liberties Committee, Chiluka Chandrasekhar, Dappu Ramesh, Varalaxmi of Virasam and others were subsequently named in the FIR.