NHRC seeks report on firecracker factory blast in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that seven workers died and four others were critically injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Komaripalem village of Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The owner of the unit also died in the incident.

According to the report, carried on October 8, 12 workers were inside the unit at the time of the blast. Police suspect that an error in the mixture of explosive material may have triggered the explosion. The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC observed that the contents of the report, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations of the victims.

The apex human rights body has issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the victims.

Authorities suspect that the accident may have occurred due to non-compliance with safety standards in the unit. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy. He stated that the loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. “I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance. I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights. Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.