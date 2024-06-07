Neerabh Prasad appointed new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh in place of KS Jawahar Reddy, who went on leave following the change of guard in the state.

The order appointing Prasad as the new Chief Secretary was issued on Friday, June 7 a day after Jawahar Reddy went on leave on ‘personal grounds’.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1987 batch, Prasad was serving as Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Science & Technology. The government has transferred incumbent Jawahar Reddy but has not given him any posting.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister on June 12, reportedly wanted a new Chief Secretary to be appointed immediately in place of Jawahar Reddy.

Jawahar Reddy had come under severe criticism by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for his approach during the elections for allegedly favouring the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The TDP had repeatedly demanded that the Election Commission of India transfer Jawahar Reddy for his alleged controversial actions after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

After the TDP-led alliance stormed to power with a landslide majority, Chandrababu Naidu started the exercise of picking his team of officials.

Jawahar Reddy had called on Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, however, the latter gave indications to the senior officer that it would be better for him to go on leave so that the new government could appoint a new Chief Secretary of its choice.

Jawahar Reddy later sent his leave letter to the General Administration Department.

Jawahar Reddy had taken over as the new Chief Secretary in December 2022 and is due to retire on June 30.

The new government is likely to shunt those IAS and IPS officers who allegedly acted in an antagonistic manner towards the TDP in the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu reportedly did not give appointments to a couple of officials on Thursday.