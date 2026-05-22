NDA set for clean sweep in elections to four RS seats from Andhra Pradesh

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The TDP-led ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh is sure to win all four Rajya Sabha seats going to polls on June 18, going by its overwhelming majority in the state legislative Assembly.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to keep two seats and give one seat each to its allies – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for elections to 24 seats from 10 states including Andhra Pradesh.

The notification will be issued on June 1 while the last date for filing nominations is June 8. Polling, if necessary, will be held on June 18.

The vacancies from Andhra Pradesh are arising as the term of four members is set to end on June 21.

The members who are retiring are Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Nathwani Parimal, Pilli Subhaschandra Bose (all belonging to YSR Congress Party) and Sana Satish Babu of TDP.

The NDA is likely to secure a unanimous victory due to its strength in the 175-member Assembly. The TDP holds 135 seats, while its allies, Jana Sena and BJP, have 21 and 8 seats respectively, compared to the YSRCP's 11 seats.

Businessman-turned-politician Satish Babu was one of the three candidates of the NDA who was elected unanimously in December 2024 to fill the vacancies caused by the resignation of Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, B. Masthan Rao, and Krishnaiah, all belonging to the YSRCP.

While Mopidevi and Masthan Rao joined the TDP, Krishnaiah announced his intention to focus on strengthening the backward class movement. This followed the landslide victory of the NDA in the May 2024 elections.

In the bye-elections, TDP had fielded Satish Babu and Masthan Rao while BJP fielded Krishnaiah. All the three were elected unopposed.

While the BJP had opened its account in Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had also returned to the Upper House of Parliament after a brief absence. The TDP had participated in the Rajya Sabha elections held in February 2024 due to insufficient numbers in the Assembly, resulting in no TDP representation in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in its four-decade history.

This time, the TDP is likely to retain Satish Babu, who is considered close to party Working President Nara Lokesh. There are many aspirants in the TDP for the second seat.

Chief Minister and TDP President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, is understood to have already taken a decision to leave one seat each for his allies.

Jana Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be making its debut in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP is likely to have its third Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh. In April last year, BJP’s Paka Venkata Satyanarayana was elected unanimously to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of V. Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress.