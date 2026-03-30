Navy employee in Vizag kills woman, stores body parts in fridge

An Indian Navy employee in Visakhapatnam allegedly murdered a woman, cut her body into pieces, kept some parts in a fridge at his apartment and burnt her head, police said on Monday, March 30.

Chintada Ravindra (35), an employee of the Indian Navy, allegedly killed Polipalli Mounika (29), at his house on Sunday, March 29, while his wife was away. He allegedly told the police that Mounika had been demanding money from him while threatening to reveal their extramarital relationship to his wife.

The gruesome murder took place in the LV Nagar area of the city.

Police investigation revealed that Ravindra met Mounika through a dating app in 2021. He reportedly told police that he had paid her Rs 3.5 lakh so far, and that she had taken away his employee identity card to extort money from him, because of which he had made a duplicate card to attend duties.

Ravindra’s wife had gone to her parents’ house in Vizianagaram a month ago. A neighbour told the media that she had gone home as she was pregnant.

On March 29, Ravindra had called Mounika to his apartment, according to the police. They reportedly had a heated argument during which Ravindra allegedly stabbed her to death.

He then allegedly hacked her to death and then cut the body into pieces. He kept pieces of the torso in the fridge at his flat and burnt the head and her phone at an isolated place at Dharapalem on the city outskirts, according to reports.

After he surrendered at the local police station, the police reached his house and recovered the body parts from the fridge.

After allegedly cutting the body into pieces, he cleaned the flat to wipe out blood stains and also used a room freshener to avoid foul smell, according to reports.

Ravindra later called a friend to tell him about the alleged crime he had committed. When the friend warned him of the consequences, he went to the Gajuwaka Police Station and surrendered.

Originally hailing from Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Ravindra is working as a technician in the Navy. He and his wife were staying in an apartment in the LV Nagar area in Visakhapatnam.