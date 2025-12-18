National ST Commission flags grave violations of tribal rights in Eluru in AP

Tribal communities in the Scheduled Areas of Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh, are confronting a range of serious challenges, with authorities failing to uphold the rights guaranteed to them under protective constitutional and statutory laws. These violations came to the fore during the visit of Jatothu Hussain, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), in October 2025. Following a detailed review of the situation, the NCST issued a set of recommendations to the district administration and concerned departments, calling for immediate corrective action.

The NCST identified major issues across sectors such as Revenue, Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Area (PESA) implementation, Land Transfer Regulation (LTR), Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R), and Panchayat administration. It also gave recommendations to safeguard the rights and welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

Deficient land administration services

The NCST observed major systemic challenges in maintaining transparent land records and delivering essential revenue services to Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers. Many villages, such as Vankavarigudem, Tatkurugommu, and Repakagommu, among others, faced prolonged difficulties due to the absence of updated online land records and the non-issuance of adangal and pahani documents.

Technical glitches in the Webland Portal affected over 10,000 acres across the district, depriving ST cultivators of revenue records required for government schemes such as Annadata Sukhibhava and for participating in e-crop procurement.

Issues were also reported regarding the non-entry of successors of deceased Patta Dar Farmers, resulting in the denial of socio-economic benefits. Meanwhile, illegal tobacco cultivation by non-tribals, destruction of forest areas for curing barns, and lack of action by forest officials and the Tobacco Board were flagged as serious violations of land and forest regulations.

In several villages of Jeelugumilli and Buttayigudem mandals—such as Gangannagudem, Vankavarigudem, and Ravvarigudem—unauthorised and illegal land mutations were allegedly made in favour of non-tribals instead of the rightful tribal heirs. Stakeholders also complained about the conduct of the Special Deputy Collector (KR Puram), who was accused of passing orders in violation of LTR and favouring non-tribals.

Long-standing disputes involving tribal Koya farmers in villages like Madakam Vari Gudem, Datlavari Gudem, and P Narayanapuram were also highlighted, where, despite holding D-form pattas and paying taxes for several years, the farmers faced harassment through false police cases and eviction attempts. Similar concerns arose regarding the non-assignment of lands in Barrinkapalapadu and the unlawful eviction of tribals in Ramanakkapeta, despite High Court orders.

The NCST advised the district administration to immediately digitise and make all land records available online while ensuring that adangals are issued promptly to genuine ST cultivators. It stressed the need to resolve Webland portal issues and complete mutations in favour of the legal heirs of deceased Patta Dar Farmers without delay. The Commission further recommended strict regulation of commercial tobacco cultivation in Scheduled Areas and called for swift legal action to protect tribal land rights and avoid prolonged disputes. It also sought a review of SDC court judgements that may have been improperly issued in favour of non-tribals.

Compliance with PESA Act for diversion of lands

The Commission noted strong resistance from tribal communities to the proposed Ordnance Factory and Naval Depot in Jeelugumilli mandal. Tribals emphasised that large tracts of land had already been diverted for the Polavaram Project, Jalleru Reservoir, coal mines, national parks, and other projects, causing extreme pressure on the availability of plain cultivable land. They also objected to the use of coercive measures such as imposing prohibitory orders, insisting that fertile agricultural lands should not be acquired, and suggested that barren or forest lands could be considered instead.

The NCST emphasised that no development project should proceed in the Scheduled Area without the Gram Sabha’s prior approval as mandated under PESA. It also suggested that, given the limited availability of plain land, the District Administration may examine the option of de-notifying small portions of forest land for essential projects and submit proposals to the competent authorities accordingly.

Violations of land transfer regulations

The NCST documented widespread violations of the AP Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959 (1/59) as amended by 1/70, which prohibits the transfer of lands in favour of non-tribals in the scheduled area. Land acquisition for Polavaram rehabilitation was reportedly affecting existing tribal holdings in villages like Reddiganapavaram and parts of Jeelugumilli. Individual grievance petitions – such as that of Kunja Rajesh of Rachannagudem, pending despite multiple hearings – illustrated administrative delays.

The Commission noted instances where tribal-occupied lands in Gopalapuram and Tati Ramannagudem were wrongfully recorded in the names of non-tribals during land acquisition proceedings. Illegal purchases of tribal land and unauthorised evictions in villages including Danamvarigudem, Dibbagudem, Ragappagudem, Kakulavarigudem, and Inumuru were also cited as serious violations facilitated by collusion between revenue and police authorities.

The NCST recommended relocating non-tribals who have sold their lands to the government to plain areas and directed that all grievance petitions pending before it be resolved within a fixed timeframe. It stressed strict enforcement of LTR provisions with firm action against violators, including officials, and called for the prompt implementation of all court and Special Deputy Collector orders issued in favour of tribal landholders.

Irregularities in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Polavaram Project)

The NCST identified numerous irregularities and long delays in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) process for Polavaram-affected tribal families, especially in Velairpadu, Kukunoor, and Jeelugumilli mandals. Many displaced families received neither compensation nor land despite waiting for years. In many cases, land allotted earlier was reallocated to others after surveys. Tribal Project Displaced Families (families who were displaced under the Polavaram project and relocated in other areas) complained that their allotted lands were barren, unsuitable for agriculture, or already occupied by non-tribals.

Several discrepancies were noted concerning the cutoff dates for 18-year eligibility, which varied across districts. Many Project Displaced Families (PDF) died before receiving compensation, leaving successors uncompensated. The Commission also observed incomplete disbursement of ex-gratia, denial of house allotments in rehabilitation colonies, lack of road connectivity, and absence of basic amenities such as drinking water, drainage systems, health centres, anganwadis, schools, and burial grounds.

Cultural concerns were also raised: the absence of sacred spaces for tribal deities such as Mutyalamma and Sammakka-Sarakka and festivals like Bhumi Panduga and Rajula Kolavu affected the cultural continuity of resettled tribal communities.

The NCST recommended revising the cutoff dates for eligibility due to prolonged delays in compensation and ensuring that the successors of deceased PDFs are fully covered under R&R benefits. It stressed that displaced families must receive fertile agricultural land with clear titles duly entered online.

The Commission called for improving infrastructure, sanitation, and essential services in rehabilitation colonies, while also promoting culturally sensitive tourism at sacred tribal sites like Gubbala Mangamma. It urged strict action against intermediaries exploiting tribal PDFs and suggested holding special camps for Aadhaar, ration, and voter ID services. Finally, it directed that all pending R&R grievance petitions be resolved immediately and an action taken report be submitted within 15 days.

Demand for constitution of a new Gram Panchayat

The NCST reviewed Panchayat-related grievances arising after the displacement and resettlement of Polavaram-affected villages. The people of Ramannagudem R&R Colony sought recognition as a separate Gram Panchayat, while the submerged villages of Koraturu, Chiduru, Gajulagondhi, Tekuru, and Sirivaka—currently tagged to Parimpudi GP in a non-tribal area—requested consolidation into a single Koraturu Gram Panchayat for better access and administrative convenience.

The NCST recommended that the Koraturu Gram Panchayat be created to provide better accessibility and administrative convenience to the displaced families from Polavaram-affected villages.

The review of tribal issues in Eluru District revealed deep-rooted administrative, legal, and governance challenges affecting the land rights, livelihoods, cultural identity, and welfare of Scheduled Tribes. The recommendations emphasise the need for transparent land administration, faithful implementation of PESA and LTR laws, just rehabilitation practices, and responsive local governance. Effective and time-bound action by the District Administration and line departments is essential to uphold the constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Tribes and restore their confidence in public institutions.