Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju joins TDP

Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) recently, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday.

The MP from Narsapuram, who was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest again from the same constituency, formally joined the TDP in the presence of party President N Chandrababu Naidu at a public rally at Palakollu in West Godavari district.

Krishna Raju said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would create a sensation on June 4 by forming the government.

Raju, who resigned from YSRCP in February this year, was aspiring for a BJP ticket as Narsapuram was one of the six Lok Sabha seats allotted to it under the seat-sharing agreement among the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP.